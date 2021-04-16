ÜThere are many different types of information about Chinese defense spending: official, estimated, converted into foreign currencies. This leads to numbers that sometimes differ significantly. Only one thing is undisputed: China is spending more and more on armaments, and it has been for decades. According to calculations by the American government, the Chinese defense budget almost doubled between 2010 and 2019.

Even during the pandemic, growth declined only slightly; an increase of 6.8 percent to 1.355 trillion yuan is planned for the 2021 budget year. That is around 174 billion euros. This puts China in second place worldwide, only the United States spends (considerably) more on its armed forces.

This development has a stated goal. In 2049, China aims to have a “world-class” military. The party has not publicly stated what exactly that is. But it doesn’t take a lot of imagination to imagine what is meant. China would like to draw level with America militarily. The People’s Liberation Army should be strong enough to assert itself against other great powers.

Better air defense

This is also reflected in the thrust of modernization. As in many developing countries, twenty years ago the Chinese armed forces were essentially designed for land warfare on their own borders. Today we are working on bringing all military capabilities and every branch of the armed forces up to the international standard, from the army, navy and air force to cyber and space. Above all, mechanization and digitization are in the foreground.

There is still a while to go until 2049. Nevertheless, China has already overtaken America as a world power in some areas, as the US Department of Defense stated in its latest annual report to Congress. One of them is maritime armaments. For a few years now, China has had the largest navy in the world with almost 360 ships, including two aircraft carriers and six nuclear submarines for ballistic missiles. The American Navy comprises just under 300 ships. However, it brings more tonnage into the water, so it has larger and better armed ships. America has 113 cruisers, destroyers and frigates, China only 78. But the People’s Republic has an advantage with smaller ships such as corvettes, which play an important role near the coast.



Military parade on the 70th anniversary of the end of World War 2015 in Beijing

America has fallen even further behind in land-based ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. In the range of 500 to 5500 kilometers, which is particularly important for regional conflicts, China has more than 1,250 weapons at its disposal. America, on the other hand, only has missiles in the range of 70 to 300 kilometers and no cruise missiles. This is where the INF Treaty makes itself felt, which banned the United States and Russia from possessing medium-range missiles since the 1980s. When President Trump terminated the treaty in 2019 because of Russian violations, he demanded a new agreement involving China. The background is these numbers.

After all, China has overtaken the Americans in integrated air defense as well. According to the Pentagon, the People’s Republic now has one of the “world’s largest armed forces with advanced surface-to-air systems with a long range”. In addition to Chinese brands, this also includes the Russian S-300 and S-400 air defense systems, which are considered to be powerful.

America relies on allies

This is already having consequences for the military equilibrium in Asia. The two main scenarios are obvious. The expansion of the navy will benefit China in the various territorial conflicts in the East and South China Seas, and the missiles against Taiwan. Apparently, China has initially concentrated on procuring military resources in order to gain the upper hand in the major conflicts on its own doorstep.



Chinese Jin-class nuclear-powered submarine

That seems to be working quite well, at least on paper. The American television station NBC recently reported on planning exercises in which American officers simulated the course of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The result was sobering, the Americans had often lost. The Taiwanese air force was eliminated within minutes, the American bases in the Pacific were attacked, and American ships and planes were kept at a distance by the Chinese missiles.

Even if these are only simulations, they show the change that has taken place over the past two decades. In 1996, President Clinton ended an acute crisis between Beijing and Taipei by sending an aircraft carrier into the Taiwan Straits. Today the question arises whether he would even get there in an emergency.

There are no signs that China intends to abandon this path anytime soon. The main goal of the new five-year plan until 2025 is to strengthen the army. These developments are being closely followed in the American military and have sparked a renewed interest in allies. The commander of the Indo-Pacific Command recently enumerated in a Senate hearing who America is working with in Asia. Germany was included on a long list that stretches from Canada to Sri Lanka. As a “highly visible demonstration” of the will to stand up for the international rule-based order, Germany will send a frigate to the region in 2021 and 2022, noted the American admiral.