Former head of Rio’s Civil Police was nominated by Chiquinho’s defense to speak to the Ethics Council in the Chamber

Former Rio Civil Police Chief Rivaldo Barbosa said again this Monday (15.Jul.2024) that “Never” had a relationship with the federal deputy Chiquinho Coat of Arms (no party-RJ) and with the advisor of the TCE-RJ (Court of Auditors of the Union of the State of Rio) Domingos Brazão. The 3 are trapped since March 2024 for allegedly planning the murder of the councilwoman Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ).

In his testimony to the Chamber’s Ethics Committee, Rivaldo adopted a heated tone. He said he only accepted the invitation to have the “opportunity to speak” which, according to him, was not given to him, and “to deny” the accusations. The delegate was appointed by Chiquinho’s defense. The panel is analyzing a request for impeachment against the congressman presented by the PSOL and established in April.

“I want to make one thing clear here. Since May 31, 1969, the day I was born, I have never spoken to any of the Brazão brothers. Whether professional, political, religious or leisure. I have never spoken to these people in my life. I do not exist for them and they do not exist for me. I have never spoken to these people in my life.” declared Rivaldo via video conference.

One of Chiquinho Brazão’s lawyers said he indicated Rivaldo to testify in the case to “to really know if there was a relationship” between the 2.

“Don’t think that the defense is colluding to make him lie on my client’s behalf. I have never had any contact with this man, I have never seen him in my life. I want to know if he really had contact with Chiquinho Brazão.”the defense declared.

RONNIE LESSA

During his testimony, Rivaldo stated that the only thing he did was to indicate delegate Ginilton Lages – accused of interfering in the investigations to protect those responsible for the crime – to lead the investigation and that he was the one who should give explanations to the panel.

In 2019, Lages, who at the time was head of the Rio de Janeiro Homicide Division, was leading the investigation when Élcio de Queiroz and Ronnie Lessa, accused of carrying out the shooting and driving the car used on the day of the crime, were arrested.

“I was the most complete delegate to investigate. I did not influence any investigation, much less this one,” said Rivaldo.

The former head of Rio’s Civil Police said that Lages was responsible for arresting Lessa. The former military police officer, who has been in prison since 2019, confessed to having killed Marielle.

In a plea bargain with the PF (Federal Police), Lessa indicated that the Brazão brothers were the ones who ordered the murder of the councilwoman.

Rivaldo and the Brazão brothers were arrested in a PF operation authorized by STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The three were indicted on June 18 by the Supreme Court.. He accepted a complaint from the PGR (Attorney General’s Office).

The prosecution indicates that Chiquinho and Domingos were the masterminds behind the crime, while Rivaldo used his position in the Civil Police to ensure impunity for those involved.

PROCESS IN THE CHAMBER

On April 10, the Chamber of Deputies upheld the federal deputy’s arrest by 277 votes in favor and 129 votes against. It passed by a narrow margin, as 257 votes in favor were needed to maintain it.

The Ethics Council is analyzing the request for Chiquinho’s impeachment, presented by the PSOL and filed in April.

The process is in the evidence analysis phase. During this period, witnesses are heard, and the rapporteur, deputy Jack Rocha (PT-ES), you can request documents.

On Tuesday (9 July), invited by Jack Rocha, the council heard from deputy Tarcísio Motta (Psol-RJ).

The rapporteur is expected to present the report on the process in August, when Congress returns from recess. The congresswoman may recommend the impeachment or temporary suspension of Chiquinho.

The opinion must be voted on by the Ethics Council and then must be ratified by the plenary of the Chamber with at least 257 votes.