The possible departure of Lionel Messi in Barcelona is one of the great themes of European football. And now another of the referents who passed through Barça joined the conversation and opened the exit door of the Camp Nou even more to the Argentine. “There is not a player in the squad who believes in the comeback. It is impossible to turn it around“he began, none other than Rivaldo.

“This win against Paris Saint Germain will in almost all probability be Messi’s last match in the Champions League with Barcelona at the Camp Nou“, affirmed the Brazilian and was encouraged to take one more step about what is going to happen with the Argentine” His future will be PSG, even more seeing his exhibition. It is a team that can give you the option of continuing to win titles, “he said.

The last? Rivaldo assured that Lionel Messi is already saying goodbye to Barcelona. (AP Photo / Joan Monfort)

Times passed and the leaders failed to accompany Messi on the field with useful players. The few efforts for the return of Neymar and the kick that they gave to Luis Suárez, makes Leo almost have his suitcases ready and everyone plays to see where he is going to continue his career, in Spain, surely not.

Other time. Luis Suárez, Neymar and Lionel Messi, one of the best attacking tridents .. REUTERS / Albert Gea

“He is in his early thirties still assuming responsibility for the team. And to top it all, this season has seen how his best teammate left in an incomprehensible sale and made Atlético de Madrid stronger”

There are defeats that hurt, but every game that passes and the victory is not reached, is like a dagger for Messi and also a vestige that he has to leave a club that is no longer enough for him to have the “10” Rosario. The 1-4 of Paris Saint Germain set everyone’s alarms.

“Barcelona cannot give Messi the real possibility of fighting for any important title. This shows that they have no template. I read criticism of Ronald Koeman for putting Gerard Piqué, how could he not put him if he doesn’t have players “, Rivaldo came out in defense of two historical players from the Blaugrana.