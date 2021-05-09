Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Brazilian veteran, Rivaldo, the Barcelona legend, welcomed the idea of ​​joining Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero to “Barca” in the next “summer mercato”.

In statements to the “Betfair” network, he said: “Universe” Aguero would be a great deal for the Catalan club, indicating that he hopes to sign him and join his compatriot Lionel Messi in the “Camp Nou” next season.

Aguero, whose contract with City expires at the end of this season, will be free to move to any team, after more than ten years he spent with the “Bloomon”.

Rivaldo added: I imagine that Aguero, 32, is ready to take on a new challenge, and he does not lack ambition, and that he still has years to shine and master.

Rivaldo hopes to sign Barcelona quickly with Aguero, stressing that he will quickly find his place in the starting line-up for “Barca”.

In recent weeks, the English media “press, radio and television” have said that Aguero’s next move will be in the direction of Barcelona, ​​which prompted the Argentine star to respond to it, saying: You all write Barcelona, ​​wait a little, and stop that, as I am still bound by a contract With City.