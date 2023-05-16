The Brazilian América, one of Millonarios’ rivals in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, announced on Monday the termination of the contract of soccer player Nino Paraíba, one of the players cited in the investigations into the match-fixing scandal organized by a sports betting mafia.

The club from the city of Belo Horizonte reported in a statement that it terminated the right-back’s contract at the request of the player himself, “who requested the resignation.”

Nino Paraíba is one of the nearly 50 players who were summoned in the investigation opened by the Goiás State Police, which investigates fraud committed in at least 13 matches in the first division and lower tournaments.

Millionaires vs. America Mineiro. In action, Daniel Cataño. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

América is the second team to terminate the contract with players cited in the investigation, after Athletico Paranense dismissed Ecuadorian Bryan García and Pedrinho last week.

At the moment, the Brazilian Justice has accepted the complaint filed by the Prosecutor’s Office against 16 investigated for the rigging of results, including seven soccer players.

The players who will sit in the dock are: Eduardo Bauermann (Santos), Igor Cariús (Sport), Victor Ramos (Chapecoense), Paulo Miranda (Náutico), Fernando Neto (Sao Bernardo), Matheus Gomes (Sergipe) and Gabriel Tota (Ypiranga).

This is how the match-fixing investigation is going in Brazil

The Brazilian authorities identified the manipulation of the results of at least 13 soccer matches, of which eight were from the first division of the 2022 Brazilian Championship and one from the second.

Eduardo Bauermann, one of the soccer players designated for fixing matches in Brazilian soccer. Photo: EFE/ Raul Baretta/ Courtesy Santos FC

According to the investigation, the footballers promised to commit penalties and fouls to receive yellow and red cards with the aim of favoring an alleged criminal organization dedicated to sports betting on digital platforms.

The gang was in charge of recruiting professional soccer players for, in exchange for a consideration, which ranged between 10,000 and 20,000 dollars.

