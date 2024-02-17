Rival Eritrean gangs clashed this Saturday (17) in The Hague, in Netherlands. According to local authorities, police used tear gas in an attempt to contain the confusion, while protesters set fires. police cars and a bus.

Images from the scene showed burning vehicles and dozens of men on the street, some throwing rocks and road signs at police officers. “It got seriously out of control,” said The Hague municipality spokesman, Robin Middel.

According to the spokesperson, the confrontation began when a group that supports the current government of Eritrea was holding a meeting and was attacked by Eritreans who oppose the government of the African country. The local police chief, Kristianne van Blankenstated that he could not confirm whether anyone was injured or whether any protesters were arrested at the scene.

The riots in the Netherlands accentuate the division in the African country and the outbreaks of violence between Eritreans across Europe. Last year, dozens of people, including at least 26 police officers, were injured during clashes surrounding an Eritrean cultural festival in the city of Stuttgart, in Germany.

In the same month, a fight between supporters and opponents of the Eritrean government in Tel Aviv led to violent clashes in the streets. In the Eritrean conflict in Israel, about 170 people were injured. Once again, the confrontation was carried out by groups that support the Eritrean government and people who are against the regime. The Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “a red line” had been crossed. He also ordered a new plan to remove all African migrants he described as “illegal infiltrators.”

The second largest city in Norway, Bergen, also did not escape conflicts between Eritreans. During a rally marking the country's independence day, there was a clash between supporters and opponents of the Eritrean government

Thousands of people fled Eritrea for Europe last year, claiming they were suffering repression from the President's current repressive government. Isaiah Afwerki. In the country, there are two distinct groups: those who are seeking exile and strongly oppose Isaías and others who support the current government.