05/21/2023 – 2:05 pm

New fighting was recorded this Sunday (21) in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, hours after the announcement of a one-week truce that should start on Monday and was accepted by the Army and the paramilitaries, who are locked in a fight for the power.

US and Saudi mediators announced that after two weeks of talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the opposing parties reached a seven-day ceasefire agreement, “which will come into effect at 21:45 Khartoum [16h45 em Brasília] of the 22nd of May”.

However, dozens of truces have already been broken since the conflict began five weeks ago.

“We don’t trust them: every time they announce a truce, they immediately resume fighting,” explained Adam Issa, a trader from Darfur, the eastern region of the country and the most affected by the clashes along with the capital Khartoum.

Since the clashes began on April 15 between the Army, commanded by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (FAR), of General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, around a thousand people have died and more than a million have been injured. to leave their homes.

The infrastructure of this East African country, one of the poorest in the world, has also paid a heavy price.

Almost all hospitals in Khartoum and Darfur are no longer able to function, and doctors denounce that there are air and artillery bombardments against health centers.

Most of the five million inhabitants of the capital are locked in their homes, without water or electricity, and humanitarian groups are calling for the establishment of corridors to carry supplies, medicine and fuel.

In Khartoum, many residents reported that their homes were looted and occupied by paramilitaries.

– ‘Take my mother to the doctor’ –

“Unlike previous truces, the agreement reached in Jeddah was signed by the parties and supported by an international US-Saudi monitoring mechanism,” assured Riyadh and Washington.

Hussein Mohamed, a resident of Khartoum, hopes that the truce will be respected. “That way I can take my mother to the doctor: she needs to see him every week, but we haven’t been able to go since April 13,” he told AFP.

Burhan and Daglo staged a coup in 2021 to oust civilians from power, but their recent struggle for control of the country has plunged Sudan into chaos.

On Friday, General Burhan removed General Daglo from his deputy post on the Sovereignty Council, and replaced him with Malik Agar, a former rebel. He also appointed three of his most loyal supporters to the Army’s high command.

Yesterday, Agar announced in a note that he wants to “stop the war and sit down at the negotiating table”, but demands the integration of the FAR into the regular Army, the point of contention that led to the war.

“Sudan’s stability can only be restored by a unified professional army,” he said.

In Sudan, more than half the population is in need of humanitarian aid, a figure never before seen in this country of 45 million inhabitants.

