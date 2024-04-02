Despite the 10 deaths and 20 injuries reported during the holidays due to Easter week, The Sinaloa authorities yesterday declared a white balance as part of the preventive operation deployed throughout the entity. The report was given during the Semanera conference, chaired by the state governor, Ruben Rocha Moyaand the results were presented by the Secretary of Public Security in the entity, Gerardo Mérida Sánchez. With this background, it is not necessary to wait until the end of Easter week to know that, in general, the authorities will defend that the operation was successful.

By the way, the state governor referred yesterday to the climate of violence that prevailed in Culiacan and Badiraguato prior to the start of the vacations Easter. The president acknowledged that eight of the 66 arrested by alleged criminal gangs are still missing. In a conference, together with the Secretary of State Public Security, Gerardo Mérida Sánchez, he said that it is all about a settling of accounts between gangs that previously worked together and are now rivals. Even two of the missing are relatives of the alleged leaders of gangs of thieves displayed on blankets installed on the bridges of the sinaloense capital. The missing are searched for through strategic operations.

The one who also reported a white balance was the substitute mayor of Culiacan, José Ernesto Peñuelas Castellanos. Through a statement, the municipal government reported the flow of almost 132,556 people who went to the 41 recreation points in the city and the unions, which were protected by relief personnel such as the Red Cross, Firefighters, Municipal Health and Municipal Civil Protection, in coordination with Public Security of the three levels of government. During the operation, 138 people were treated for blood pressure, heat stroke, decompensation, scrapes and headaches.

The municipal government has to do something Culiacan to eradicate wiring theft in Las Riberas park. And that is the problem that has apparently ruined the lighting and artistic illumination of the bridges that connect that recreational area with the commercial areas and cultural areas.

It took less than a week to replace the lighting on the pedestrian bridge that connects Orabá Island with Teófilo Noris Street and the adjacent shopping center. The result is a large dark area in which the presence of individuals who try to rob passers-by and flee on bicycles has already been reported. In the colonies of Culiacan, the neighbors are not very happy with the suspension of the collection service. It will not be until Monday when the crews restore the routes.