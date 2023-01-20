Teocaltiche, Jalisco.- The early morning of Friday, January 20 there was a strong confrontation between rival cartels in the limits of Jalisco and Zacatecasin Teocaltiche.

According to citizen reports, they were at least 20 minutes of gunfire and grenade explosions.

The The City Council and the Municipal Police Station assured that so far they have no information, since the elements of the Sedena are the ones who attend to the fact and are barely arriving.

In videos disseminated by citizens, the bursts of bullets for several minutes and the alleged explosion of grenades.

We recommend you read:

Weather in Guadalajara, Jalisco today January 20, 2023

Closure of the Puerta de Hierro Hospital Prosecutor in Tepic

Preference parking will be given to verified cars at Akron Stadium



Confrontation in the limits of Jalisco and Zacatecas between rival cartels

#Rival #cartels #face #limits #Jalisco #Zacatecas #minutes #shooting