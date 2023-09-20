Sestri Levante – “Family day” returns to the Fincantieri factory in Riva Trigoso. On Saturday and Sunday the company opens its doors to relatives of construction site employees. The novelty compared to the past is that even very young people can access it and that from this year, the initiative is held in all the factories in Italy (previously it had only been done in Riva and Muggiano di Spezia), according to the philosophy of the new CEO Pierroberto Folgiero, which aims to involve all employees and collaborators in company policy. In short, an opportunity to visit laboratories and spaces by children, grandchildren and grandparents of those who go to the Rivano plant every day, both for the administrative and mechanical and naval aspects. The doors of the factory will be open from 10am to 1pm: interested parties have already started filling out the appropriate forms necessary for entry. «Inside the workers’ families will find employees who will illustrate how to work in the different sectors and will show the spaces and machinery – he says Alessandro Buffa Rsu Uilm – For those who are not in the sector it is an opportunity to see up close what we do, the company opens up to the outside world and who knows, it could find new workers in the future. Maybe someone is interested or passionate and decides to undertake studies in this area.” In this sector there is always a need for specialized figures, from technicians to naval and mechanical engineers, welders and carpenters. Labor is essential. «It’s nice to be able to introduce young people to our reality so closely, the industry is fundamental for the future of employment – ​​he closes Funny – we have many valid examples in the area, it is right to also tell the outside world what we do, we are a nice group, and we socialize a lot.”