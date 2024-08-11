Two young tourists from Turin they were driving along the road with an off-road vehicle dirt road which leads from the cemetery of Riva Trigoso towards Baffe Pointwhen they ended up off the track. The man, driving, had time to tell the woman to jump out of the vehicle, which was tilting downhill: she threw herself out, he fell on board the Defender, for about 10 meters.

Neither is serious but he he suffered trauma significant injuries to the shoulder and legs. It seems that the brambles at the side of the road slowed down a fall that could have been much more dramatic. On site, to recover and rescue the couple, 118 intervened with the medical car, the Alpine and Speleological Rescue of Liguria, the ambulances of the Croce Verde of Sestri and the Croce Rossa of Riva, the firefighters of Chiavari and the municipal police of Sestri Levante.

The accident occurred in a particularly inaccessible and difficult to reach place, therefore it was the air rescue service was alerted and the Drago helicopter took the two injured people, with two separate trips, to the emergency room of San Martino in Genoa.