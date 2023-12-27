Home page World

Worries in a hotspot for a vacation in Italy: A pest is spreading on the northern shore of Lake Garda between Arco, Riva del Garda and Torbole. And not just here.

Riva del Garda – Lake Garda in Italy: It is the place of longing for many holidaymakers from southern Germany. While tourism traditionally slows down somewhat in the cold winter months on northern Italy's largest lake, natural forces and now also a pest have been worrying the authorities for weeks.

Lake Garda: Palm moth threatens palm trees between Riva del Garda and Torbole

Recently, for example, two huge rockfalls fell on the western shore of Lake Garda near Tremosine, south of Limone, which the regional fire department even captured on video. A riverside road then had to be closed. In November, the state road between Riva del Garda and Malcesine also had to be closed for days due to debris avalanches following a storm. After the Etsch-Lake Garda tunnel, which flows into the lake near Torbole, had to be put into operation again after years due to the threat of flooding.

In Torbole, in the neighboring small town of Riva del Garda and in Arco, which is also adjacent, the authorities have long been battling a pest that threatens the palm trees on the shore, which are popular with holidaymakers and locals.

This will be reported between Christmas and New Year's Eve 2023 South Tyrol News. Accordingly, the unusually warm temperatures in December contribute to the spread of Paysandisia archon, a butterfly also known as the palm moth. And which actually comes from South America.

As the South Tyrol News continue to write, the butterfly is a feared pest in Europe that threatens native and exotic palm tree species alike. The pest is now spreading not only on Lake Garda, but also on Lake Maggiore, which is popular with holidaymakers, and on Lake Lugano in southern Switzerland.

Palm moth: Swiss find pest on Lake Maggiore and Lake Lugano

The Swiss Federal Research Institute WSL writes in an analysis that the palm moth “has spread significantly in southern Europe in recent years,” “where it poses a significant threat to palm trees.” “The palm moth larvae bore into the heart of the palm tree and eat the internal tissue. This weakens the plants and in many cases causes them to die. In southern Europe, a wide variety of cultivated palm species are attacked by the palm moth,” writes the WSLwhich is a federal research center for Switzerland that deals with the use, design and protection of natural and urban habitats.

Loud WSL The Swiss authorities discovered the palm moth in the Ticino region in the summer of 2023 in the towns of Brissago and Ronco sopra Ascona on Lake Maggiore and in the city of Lugano on Lake Lugano. The high local infestation rate in Brissago suggests that the butterfly was probably introduced several years ago but remained undetected for a long time, according to the public institution's statement.

Palm moth on Lake Garda: Authorities have to cut down palm trees in Arco and Riva

The result on Italy's Lake Garda, which is around 140 kilometers east of Lake Lugano: Loud South Tyrol News In Arco alone, 100 palm trees have to be felled, and another 400 palm trees are regularly treated with insecticides. In Riva del Garda, however, the authorities are planning to cut down around 150 palm trees, it is said. They are disappearing from the cityscape for the time being – and not just on the banks. (pm)