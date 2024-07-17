Missing in Lake Garda, Mother and Son Drown

Double tragedy in the waters of Lake Garda in front of Riva: mother and son drowned and their bodies were found at a depth of about 18 meters. The woman was 56 and her son 19, they were originally from Ukraine but had moved, to escape the war, to Vallarsa in the Rovereto area in Trentino. The missing persons report of the two had been made yesterday evening by the woman’s partner. The two had gone to Riva del Garda yesterday on board a public transport. The searches, as per checks on the telephone cells of the location of the cell phones, had concentrated in the area between Punta Lido and the Sabbioni beach. The bodies of Hanna Shabratska and her son Alex Oleksiy were recovered by the divers of the permanent fire brigade of Trento. The clothes and bags of the mother and son were found on the beach.

The Carabinieri of the Riva del Garda company, in Trentino, have been searching since yesterday evening for a 56-year-old woman and her 19-year-old son who did not return home after a day spent at the lake. He brings it back Republic. When they didn’t return home to Rovereto, where the family lives, the desperate husband called the police to report the disappearance of his wife and son.

The searches, also thanks to the checks conducted on the phones of the two missing people, are concentrated in the Punta Lido area, where specialized water search teams are working. The two had left bags and towels on the beach, At that point the lake is 8 metres deep and is often crossed by strong currents. Hanna Shabratska (56 years old) and her son Oleksiy (19 years old)both of Ukrainian origin, moved to Italy two years ago to escape the war.