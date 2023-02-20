He total eclipse it’s a astronomical event which can be fascinating and impressive for many people.

In addition to being a show natural, it can also be a time for reflection, meditation and the realization of rituals for those who seek connect with energy of the universe and his own spirituality.

He total eclipse It will be visible in some entities of Mexico, which will be on the 8th of April 2024.

Rituals with quartz during a total eclipse

Quartz are minerals with healing and energetic properties that have been used for centuries in rituals and spiritual practices.

During a total eclipse, some believe that quartz can enhance the eclipse energy and help keep energy balanced during this time.

Here are some examples of quartz rituals that can be performed during a total eclipse:

meditation with quartz: Meditation is a powerful tool to connect with our inner being and the energy of the universe.

During a total eclipse, a meditation can be performed by holding or placing quartz in the body or close to the body to help boost the energy of the eclipse and keep the energy balanced.

Placement of quartz in the path of the shadow: During a total eclipse, the moon’s shadow moves across the Earth, and some believe that placing quartz in the path of the shadow can help keep the energy balanced and enhance the energy of the eclipse.

Placement of quartz in places of power: Some people believe that certain places on Earth have a special energy during eclipses, and quartz can be placed in these places to boost the energy.

Creation of amulets or talismans: As in any other ritual with quartz, amulets or talismans can be created with quartz for protection, good luck or energy balance during the total eclipse.

Meditation during a total eclipse

Meditation is a practice that can help us connect with our inner being and the energy of the universe.

During a total eclipse, meditation can be a powerful tool to help us focus on our intention and purpose in life. Here are some tips for meditating during a total eclipse:

Find a quiet place: Find a quiet place with no distractions to perform your meditation.

Select a mantra: Select a mantra that helps you focus and connect with the energy of the universe.

Use crystals: Use crystals like quartz or amethyst to enhance the energy of the eclipse.

Visualize your intention: Visualize your intention and purpose in life during meditation, and allow the energy of the eclipse to help you connect with your inner being.

What can you ask for in a solar eclipse?

During a total eclipse, some people perform rituals and ask for specific things. Some of the common requests that are made during a total eclipse are:

Growth: You can use the energy of the eclipse to ask with faith for personal, economic, and loving growth.

Transformation: A total eclipse can be a time to seek transformation in your life. You can ask for the courage and strength to make positive changes in your life.

healing: A total eclipse can also be a time to seek healing, be it physical, emotional, or spiritual. You can ask for healing in any area of ​​your life that needs attention.

Connection with the universe: A total eclipse is a time to connect with the energy of the universe. You can ask for a deeper and more meaningful connection to the universe and to receive guidance in your life.

Remember that any ritual or spiritual practice must be carried out with respect and caution, and it is always important to seek the guidance of a professional if necessary.