‘Ritual’, Dorian’s latest album, has just turned one year old. And what better celebration than a concert? The Catalan band made up of Marc Gili, Belly Hernández, Bart Sanz and Ramón Aragal will take the Warm Up stage this Sunday, from 1 to 2 in the morning, to review their latest albums without forgetting those compositions that are already hymns for their fans. Marc Gili, vocalist of Dorian, tells it, delighted with an album in which “we have experimented with making a ‘crossover’ between electronic music, indie music and some touches of urban music and it has worked very well” and which stands out, especially “the success that they are having songs like ‘Glass Ceilings’, ‘Dos vidas’ and ‘Dual’ at concerts”.

–This Monday marks one year since the publication of ‘Ritual’. What balance does it make?

–It is an album that has made us grow enormously on an artistic level because it has marked new paths and new sounds for our band and, therefore, it has given us a lot of joy. We are very happy with the album. It has taken us to a lot of countries and we have really enjoyed touring Spain as well. We must also take into account that it is an album, like so many others, post-pandemic, and in which we wanted to talk about various issues that are on the table right now such as feminism, sexuality, gentrification and speculation with homes, apart from to talk about love and heartbreak, and all this has also been very well received by our followers and by new followers who have joined the cause of Dorian.

See also IN THE LAST ALBUM «We wanted to talk about feminism, sexuality, gentrification and speculation» SUNDAY IN MURCIA «Without a doubt, we will see the concerts of Hot Chip and Vetusta Morla with great pleasure»

–How has the live show worked in the United States and Latin America?

–We have had quite a tour in countries like Mexico or Peru for a long time and we have also had the opportunity to tour 14 cities in the United States and return to Argentina, Chile and Colombia. We are delighted to continue following this path outside of Spain, which gives us so much life and which teaches us so much musically, because this ‘Ritual’ has also been heavily impregnated with all these recent trips we have made to the American continent.

–How will the Warm Up concert be?

–Above all, we’re going to review the albums ‘Ritual’, ‘La ciudad subterranean’ and ‘Justicia universal’ and we’re going to have Dorian more festival-goers. People are going to dance a lot with this concert. It is very intense and emotional at the same time. The instrumental passages are also very elaborate, with very cathartic moments. Let’s hope people enjoy what we do. We’re in good shape live right now.

–They will perform from 1 to 2 in the morning. Is it a good strip for Dorian?

–For Dorian it is a very good time slot. The proposal works very well at that time. It must be taken into account that we have a very powerful audiovisual show for which the night is essential. We use the LED screens to illustrate what happens in the songs, send messages and feed the show.

Will it give you time to enjoy other groups?

–Without a doubt we will see the concerts of Hot Chip and Vetusta Morla with great pleasure. There is also a DJ that I really like, Yahaira, one of the best in our country and partly abroad. It is what for sure by schedules we can enjoy. We cannot get to the venue very soon because we have to leave focused and fresh.

–The album has five collaborations, how did you choose them?

–One of the aims we had with this album was to work with artists of other musical styles so that they could teach us other ways of working in the studio. Some of the collaborators are Pimp Flaco, vocalist of Cupido, and he brought a lot of creativity to ‘Dual’, but we also have Lido Pimienta, the great reformer of Colombian cumbia and brings all that wisdom that they have down there, or Ana Mena, who He comes from pop and did an enormous vocal job on ‘Don’t let time pass’, one of the symbols of the album. They have all contributed much wealth.

–You are nominated for a MIN award for independent music, what does this candidacy mean?

–Being nominated for Best Pop Album is a great joy. We did not expect it and it makes us happy. Dorian is a group that has always been independent and these awards are made to vindicate this side of the industry.

– Now that elections are approaching, what do you think politicians could do for the music industry?

–I would ask that, just as there is a lot of aid for cinema, more aid for music, for people who want to export their music, for those who want to found a label and for those who want to record an album. For the rest, on Spanish Television there should be a powerful program dedicated to music. We have lost it lately.

–A remix of ‘Anywhere else’ by DJ Nano has just been released. Do you think this song will never go out of style?

–It is a song that speaks to the open grave about the fragility of the human being and for that reason it challenges people of different social classes and ages. Therein lies part of its power. On the other hand, it still has a fresh sound and a certain degree of timelessness in its composition that makes it very attractive to different generations. This is a great privilege.