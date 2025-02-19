Marcos-Ricardo Barnatán embodies an entire era of Spanish poetry, an opening time, the one in which the windows were needed so much and let the currents that had founded modern poetry They had a presence among us. Borges and the Kabbalah, … The Beat Generation and Antonin Artaud They already drawn from the beginning the portrait of a poet willing not to be dragged by aesthetic conformism, the social reality of what was happening in street and the different naphthales of the postwar period.

Barnatan created, therefore, a whole symbolic network complex, cultural and thought, that is, its own language capable of returning a unique look.

Author

Marcos-Ricardo Barnatán

Editorial

Viewfinder

Year

2025

Pages

40

Price

12 euros

At seventy -eight, he publishes this ‘ritual’, such a biographical book, so deep that everything in him has the dimension of an elegy and the celebration of what time has not been able to corrupt. The Jewish child who discovers, guided by his grandfather, the first name he knew of God, follows now to meet your memory, of the memory of his mother, of a moon, of a coin, of everything that means an emblem and a resistance to oblivion.

Maturity bookin him the vital labyrinth of recent years is very present, the rites for which he tells us about the pass They are mirrors where he is reflected. It moves, excites that this resurrected at the Cochin Hospital in Paris gives us these testimonies of their existential epiphany, this handful of poems that are the remains saved from the memory, of the present where all the time and all identities will stop.

The poet in which culture is a form of breathing, the poet who meditates about his Jewish inheritance is here, but more biographical than ever and therefore more pending of the mysteries that life contains.

Despite the brevity of the volume, in it we find different records and different voices, expands the borders of the verse until prose host, it offers us a polyphonic sense to account for the richness of nuances with which reality is expressed here, reality is expressed, reality expressed, reality, His own reality and his own personal memory.

It is a book to find Barnatan more naked and, therefore, to the most true. To that man who summons a handful of shadows to Illuminate all the mystery of your lifeall the crossroads of your old age. “Am I a ghost that you remember?” He asks, to answer that it is that other that “gave himself to a time trip” and insists “to continue moving forward/ on ways so fragile and unknown.”

These few signs, these few symbols, these few notes and meditations that Marcos-Ricardo Barnatán has been able go to meetouroracles and the voices that are in our blood. He has declared that this may be his last book of poems, but we must expect this ritual not to cease, to continue raising a world of such high poetry.