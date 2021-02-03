Ritter Sport sells a chocolate that cannot be labeled as such. But why? What is “chocolate” about?

Ritter Sport has launched a new chocolate. At first this is not surprising and also not spectacular news in itself – but the new chocolate has a catch and with it headline written: The new one Ritter Sport Product may in Germany cannot be labeled as chocolate. A chocolate that cannot be called chocolate – what’s going on? What about the “chocolate“On yourself? echo24.de* researched.

Why is the new Ritter Sport chocolate not allowed to be referred to as such?

The Chocolate manufacturer Ritter Sport launches a new chocolate. Strictly speaking, the chocolate is allowed in Germany but not to be referred to as such German press agency reported. What sounds strange at first and is to a certain extent, has a food law background: According to the German Regulation on cocoa and chocolate products from 2003 there is one chocolate not only from ingredients such as cocoa mass, cocoa powder and cocoa butter, but also necessarily from certain types of sugar, to which strict criteria are applied.

Exactly one criterion is for the new product from Ritter Sport not fulfilled. Because the new Ritter Sport “Chocolate” does not contain any of these specific ones Types of sugar. With the new one Ritter Sport Product with the name “Cacao y Nada“-” Cocoa and nothing “- according to the company’s own statements, it becomes natural instead Cocoa juice used that extra on a plantation in Nicaragua Cocoa pods is won.

Regulations of the regulation on cocoa and chocolate products no longer up to date

True, the juice is the Cocoa pod meanwhile in principle in the EU as Food allowed, but includes that of Ritter Sport According to the company, the sweetening product obtained on the plantation does not meet the requirements Sugar contentthat would be necessary for food law recognition as a type of sugar. A According to the regulation, chocolate must consist of cocoa products and types of sugar*.

The Cocoa regulation is a kind of legal recipe book – if you break it, you risk Fines and in extreme cases even an officially prescribed sales stop. Ritter Sport laments that German food law is no longer up-to-date on this point. That a chocolate that is 100 percent made of cocoa without the addition of sugar Not allowed to be referred to as such in this country is “absurd”, said Head of the company, Andreas Ronken according to Press release vom Monday: “If sausage can be made from peas, then you need it chocolate no sugar either. Wake up. ”A Ritter Sport spokeswoman said on request that they were lobbying for a change in the regulation.

Ritter Sport now sells cocoa fruit bars instead of chocolate

Ritter Sport The mark Ritter Sport was introduced in 1932 according to the manufacturer. Back then, Clara Ritter had the idea of ​​developing a sports chocolate – a chocolate bar that, despite the weight of an elongated chocolate bar, should fit in any sports jacket pocket. The square chocolate was called first Sports chocolate and then since 1970 Ritter Sport chocolate. By the way: The first chocolate brand from 1912 by Clara and Alfred E. Ritter founded in Cannstatt Chocolate and sugar confectionery factory was AlRiKa Krem-Schokolade (an acronym of Alfred Ritter Kannstatt). The Chocolate from Ritter Sport* is currently sold in more than 100 countries. The Companies generated sales of 470 million euros in 2020 and employs around 1,650 people worldwide

The company wants to bring it to the German market new product now despite the circumstances that it is not considered chocolate may be designated. The product should now not be sold as “chocolate”, but for example under the name “Cocoa fruit bar“.

In the media vortex around the chocolate discussion, that also reported Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture to say: The Cocoa regulation limit use sugary ingredients not on certain types of sugar. The Ministry could not therefore see that in the production of chocolate is not also natural Cocoa juice used for sweetening and the product under the name chocolate may be sold. “We have the clear goal, the Sugar content in ready-made foods and soft drinks, ”said Minister Julia Klöckner towards the German press agency. * echo24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Marijan Murat / dpa