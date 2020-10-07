Earlier this year, Bollywood actor Ritesh Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh pledged to follow the vegetarian diet. Along with this, he had expressed a wish that he would like to donate his body parts after his death. With a desire to keep their organs healthy for organ donation, Riteish and Genelia switched to vegetarian food and are also following it with strictness.

New gift for fans

Let us tell you that Ritesh and Genelia have brought Smart Protein Summit Smart Protein Summit (Oct 6-10) for their fans. He has informed his fans about this through his social media accounts.

Left them with nonways

Let us tell you that Riteish and Genelia are so dedicated to their commitment to donate that they have not only stopped eating non-vegetable food to keep their body parts healthy but also black coffee ) And drinking aerated drinks have also stopped.

Disadvantages of eating non-veg

How does the body harm?

Now the question must be arising in your mind that how non-veg and black coffee can harm the body. So first know about black coffee that it contains a lot of caffeine.

– People who consume it in large amounts, their body is damaged in the same way as smoking causes damage to the body.



Eating non-veg can cause many serious diseases to the body. There are many diseases among them, which are challenging to treat. Because many times the meat of a sick animal is sold at the meat shop, which infects the people who eat this meat.

– Eating your meat can cause serious infections related to liver and intestine. Many types of virus-borne diseases are also spread by the consumption of such meat.

Riteish and Genelia left Nonvez with this resolve

Digestive system damage

-Meats use a lot of oil and grease in cooking, as well as meats being much heavier than a vegetarian diet. For this reason, there is a lot of pressure on your digestive system during the digestion of meat.

– Too much smoothness used in cooking meat gets frozen in your body. This increases fat in the body. Also, there is an increase in cholesterol. Increased cholesterol also increases the risk of heart disease.

-If you consume non-veg at night, you may face digestive problems like indigestion, heaviness in the stomach, gas or sour belching. It is very difficult to know the quality of meat, hygiene and carelessness during cooking. Therefore, the risk of infection due to meat is very high.

– Spices are also used in cooking meats in much higher quantities than vegetarian food. Regular intake of such food can make you a patient of acidity, intestinal disturbances or liver disease.

These 4 foods will keep married life better, consume it regularly

Men must consume this juice for their personal health

Follow these home remedies for quick relief from acidity