Riya Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB after the drugs angle surfaced in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. After this Riya spent a long time of 1 month in jail. Recently Riya Chakraborty got bail from Bombay High Court. After this, apart from the common people, a large section of Bollywood has also come in support of Riya Chakraborty. A new name has been added to this list and that of Ritesh Deshmukh.

A day earlier, Riya Chakraborty has lodged a police complaint against her neighbor Dimple Thawani. Dimple claimed that she had seen Sushant Singh Rajput with Riya on June 13, a day before Sushant’s death. In her complaint, Riya has said that her neighbor has made baseless allegations and tried to influence the direction of investigation of the case in the wrong direction. Reacting to this news, Ritesh Deshmukh tweeted and wrote, ‘May you get more strength Riya. There is nothing more powerful than the truth.

Let me tell you that the news came a day earlier that the CBI had also interrogated this neighbor of Riya. It is being told that during the CBI interrogation, Dimple turned away from what he said and said that he had not seen Riya and Sushant together on June 13, but had heard someone say so. Dimple had given a statement to the media about Sushant and Riya to which Riya’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde also reacted sharply.