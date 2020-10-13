Ria Chakraborty was supported by several celebs when she was arrested. Now Ritesh Deshmukh has tweeted again supporting Riya. Ritesh has actually shared a screenshot of the news in which Riya will take action against those who said false things about him.

Ritesh wrote, ‘May you get more strength Riya. There is nothing more powerful than truth. ‘

More power to you @ Tweet2Rhea – Nothing is more powerful than TRUTH. pic.twitter.com/rj8nqYY06E – Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 12, 2020

Let me tell you that Riya wrote a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, falsely accusing her neighbor’s allegations that the actress was said to have met Sushant a day before the death. Riya wrote in the letter that her neighbor Dimple Thawani had made false allegations and tried to mislead the investigation.

Significantly, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his house in Mumbai on June 14. Sushant’s family had made many allegations against Riya Chakraborty. In the same case, after the angle of drugs surfaced, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Riya Chakraborty after questioning for several days. On October 7, he was granted bail by the Mumbai High Court.

Riya’s lawyer said – will not leave those who try to ruin them

Riya’s lawyer had said, “I said that once Riya Chakraborty is out on bail, we will start going after them.” Those who discredited him and tried to lower his morale, even for two minutes of glory by running fake news on electronic media.

‘We will forward to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) a list of people who made fake and false claims on TV and electronic media. Which included mobile recordings and fake news on the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Especially with reference to Riya Chakraborty. We will request the CBI to initiate legal proceedings against them to mislead the investigation. ‘