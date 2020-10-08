In ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ this week Karamveer Special episode, Mohan Foundation’s founder trustee Dr. Sunil Shroff and actor Ritesh Deshmukh will be seen at the hot seat. Bollywood actor Ritesh Deshmukh has abandoned non-veg food, black coffee and aerated drinks. Earlier this year, Ritesh and his wife Genelia D’Souza also pledged to donate their organs.

Ritesh said, I have left non-veg, black coffee and aerated drinks. I want to keep my body healthy. Finally, when it comes time to donate my organs, people should say that they have left healthy organs on the go. He also told how he and his wife had decided to donate organs.

Ritesh Deshmukh, while supporting Dr. Sunil Shroff for Karamveer Weekend episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, said that Genelia and Ritesh had been thinking about this organ donation for a few years. This lockdown gave us a lot of time to think about what we should do. Unfortunately we did not have much information about where to go for it or what is its procedure. One day, both of us decided to make a video and said that we want to donate whatever part possible.

Let us tell you, on the special occasion of Doctor’s Day on July 1, Bollywood actor Ritesh Deshmukh and his wife actress Genelia Deshmukh had announced to donate their organs. Genelia shared a video on her Instagram account, Ritesh says that ‘I and Genelia thought about this many times but we were not able to tell you this till now’.