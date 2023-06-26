Three days after his debut as creative director of the Louis Vuitton men’s line, Pharrell Williams sat last Friday in the front row of the show with which Kim Jones celebrated his first five years at the head of the other jewel of the giant LVMH, Dior Men. Unperturbed, with his diamond glasses, dressed in his own collection and with a bag from the same line, Williams was able to take note of the merits with which Jones has built an impressive legacy in five years in the men’s division of the very veteran Parisian house . Especially since, in addition to his usual feats—sports tailoring, touches of sewing, jewelery appliqués on garments, use of artisan fabrics usually reserved for women’s fashion—Jones dared to invent new things.

For example, a new type of trousers with a crease, wide but not excessively wide, and short above the ankle, which aspire to transform the masculine silhouette. It’s a complex, almost utopian task, but Jones has a handful of milestones, from the revival of the Saddle bag for men to the introduction of upholstery, embroidery and gemstone applications in men’s fashion. Proof of this was the very large representation of celebrities, from actress Demi Moore to singer J Balvin, who crowded in the front row of the parade.

More information

The day before, a few meters from the École Militaire, where the Dior show was held, Givenchy had presented a proposal for its electronic and nocturnal tailoring, hallmarks of designer Matthew Williams, in the courtyard of Les Invalides. And a day later, on Saturday June 24, Jonathan Anderson presented his new coup d’état at Loewe: a collection inspired by the distortion of perspectives that is much more than rhetoric. As an example, his almost hyperbolic high-waisted pants, which demonstrate why his shows are usually the most applauded in Paris.

Three of the proposals of the new Loewe collection presented in Paris. Peter White (Getty Images)

Like Kenzo, who walked the show on Friday night, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Givenchy and Loewe belong to LVMH. For the luxury giant, chaired by Bernard Arnault, menswear seems to be much more than a playground. Its main competitor, the Kering group, usually holds mixed fashion shows that this year—not the norm—are grouped together in women’s fashion week. Thus, the men’s fashion week in Paris, which began on Tuesday the 20th and lasted until Sunday the 25th of June, has left an interesting snapshot of the importance that men’s fashion has acquired within the luxury group. with the most weight in the world, especially after the arrival and consolidation of a generation of creative directors familiar with music, design and art, who conceive their respective brands not only as factories of style, but also as incubators of icons. They produce recognizable bags, veteran logos made desirable again, and a solid conceptual framework that doesn’t rule out celebrity flirtation at a time when the world’s best-known artists—from Rihanna to Beyoncé to the stars of Elite either succession— return to embrace the avant-garde. In that war machine that is French luxury, a mixture of digital soft power, sublime craftsmanship and conceptual mystery, men’s fashion has had the job of icebreaker. And, for this reason, for years the men’s fashion week in Paris has become an observatory to detect the new.

Singer and actor Jared Leto poses upon arrival at the Givenchy show on June 22 at the Hotel National des Invalides in Paris. GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT (AFP)

The return to tailoring, elegance and a certain sumptuous sophistication that was already evident in the recent Milan fashion week has been echoed in the collections of large and small firms. Suits are once again of interest to young designers, from Botter, with his careful craftsmanship, to Israeli Hed Mayner, a pioneer in creating fluid, luminous Mediterranean tailoring. Études and Lemaire rehearse clean visions of the everyday wardrobe that are not far from Véronique Nichanian’s proposal for Hermès, a classic of relaxed luxury. Dries Van Noten, without abandoning his interest in prints, proposes a new, more stylized and fluid silhouette. Even a born provocateur like Louis Gabriel Nouchi, whose previous shows had been a riot of celebrity and eroticism, included more jackets than underwear in his collection for the coming summer.

Three of the proposals presented at the Hermès show, on June 24 in the men’s fashion week in Paris. Michel Euler (AP) / Christophe ARCHAMBAULT (AFP)

Among the most exciting surprises, the work of the very young Burc Akyol, a finalist for the last edition of the LVMH award, a designer of Turkish origin who affirms that his ideal is the couture houses of the mid-20th century. And his genderless collection has an air of couture, of sophistication, of craftsmanship and of short distances, which is what often decides many designers to settle in Paris. The Japanese Yohji Yamamoto thought something similar more than 40 years ago, who had been designing and producing clothes in Tokyo for a decade now and thought that the French capital was the one that best suited his desires for sophistication and luxury. Last Thursday, a crowd of faithful dressed in their dark and unstructured garments, full of poetry and punk rebellion, coexisted with new converts such as singers Maluma and Rauw Alejandro, attracted by the legend of a designer that millennials and the Zetas have known primarily through his sophisticated productions for Y-3, his Adidas line.

One of the proposals for next spring by Burc Akyol, a finalist in the last edition of the LVMH award.

Devotion is also aroused by Rick Owens, excessive, gloomy and always disturbingly precise. On this occasion, gauzy fabrics and orthopedic-inspired boots were added to their models with minimal waists and elongated legs in black skirts and pants, which paraded in their usual setting, the terrace of the Palais de Tokio, amid rockets, firecrackers and gunpowder discharges. A few days later, Owens himself attended the show of another of his outstanding students, the Frenchman Ludovic de Saint Sernin, whose sexy and neat vision of 1990s fashion owes much to luxury. techno of the American

Collection for spring – summer 2024 by Rick Owens, presented on June 22 at the men’s fashion week in Paris. Victor VIRGILE (Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images)

Fashion has its own rituals and its own audiences. That of the Homme Plissé line by Issey Miyake, which is based on the famous pleats that the Japanese, who died in August 2022, patented in the eighties, is to celebrate each season an essential and colorful wardrobe, with the fabrics that are his own and a healthy sense of familiarity. Something similar happens with Walter Van Beirendonck, survivor of the avant-garde generation of The Antwerp Six, whose relevance is due both to his collections and to the influence he has exerted on a large part of the designers who control fashion today, many of whom who, from Bernhard Willhelm to Raf Simons, studied or worked under him at the Antwerp fashion school. Entrenched in a happy niche, van Beirendonck is adept at socially critical graphic prints: for this occasion, he invented a cryptographic alphabet to address issues of gender, justice and ecology, and demonstrated why, nearly four decades after his debut, the catwalk is still a suitable place to talk about many other things.

Walter van Beirendonck fashion show, on June 21, 2023 in Paris. Associated Press/LaPresse