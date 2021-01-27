Professor Süssmuth, after the second tight vote for the chairmanship within a short period of time, the CDU appears torn as never before. Is that correct?

I am not talking about conflict, there are tensions, important and dangerous, up to the ultimate test. There has always been. I remember the times when the Republicans got stronger and stronger in the 1980s. Or take the argument about the pregnancy conflict. It was also about a demarcation from fanatically strict and humanly oriented positions in the CDU. There has always been tension in the SPD. Take the struggles that Willy Brandt fought with his party and Helmut Schmidt even more.

Hasn’t so much changed then?

From my point of view, conflicts in the past tended to be fought behind closed doors or on the phone. In the aftermath they often came to light, but not as immediately as they are today. This may make it more difficult to make yourself understood again. The decisive factor is: How do you get back together? The CDU party congress already showed positive feedback.

So is the CDU getting back together?

It is obvious that Friedrich Merz is not satisfied with the outcome of the party congress. Democracy is always about winning and losing. And it can also be tight. I’ve often lost too, but the important thing is: if you’re really convinced of something, you have to stick with it. Fail better, try something new!

Friedrich Merz is reproached for not giving up and adding in, but always fighting on. Isn’t it part of democracy that the minority should always try to become the majority?

Yes, that is part of democracy! It becomes problematic where it is shown: actually I am the winner, I have the troops behind me. Quite different, Mr. Röttgen, who did it masterfully: “Now I support the winner, and we will be successful together.” That brought him forward, despite losing the election.

Wouldn’t there have been behavior like Merz’s earlier?

We have always had difficult losers. Friedrich Merz did not make a murder pit out of his heart. You can also put it this way: He was very open about how hurt he was. The criterion, however, is: How do people behave in competitions for power. Important virtues are required to show sovereignty even in the event of defeat.



Rita Süssmuth was Federal Minister for Youth, Family and Health from 1985 to 1988 and President of the German Bundestag from 1988 to 1998.

You have often failed too, but always stuck to your line.

Yes, as long as possible. For me it was not about an office, but about political conviction. I got into office without difficulty. But as a woman it was often difficult to influence and shape changes. That was challenging and it has remained so to this day. It needs to be resolved now, with no further delays. I am thinking of the conflicts at that time over paragraph 218, principles and practice of equality or overcoming the gender struggle. With all these tensions, there was not “the solution” but the struggle for solutions. Helmut Kohl was there to look for solutions. The decisive factor is how much agreement we seek and find with one another. And yet we still come up against polarizing boundaries. The art of diplomacy is to put yourself in the other person’s shoes and consider how far he or she can go and where is the limit.