Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/26/2023 – 16:23

The former president of Caixa Econômica Federal Rita Serrano liked this Thursday, 26th, a publication on X (formerly Twitter) criticizing her dismissal from the public bank. She is the third woman fired by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to make way for a man and expand Centrão’s space in the government.

The publication liked by Rita Serrano is by Deyvid Bacelar, general coordinator of the Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP). “Our partner Rita Serrano had been doing an excellent job at Caixa. Unfortunately, we lost one of the greatest instruments for implementing public policies for Centrão”, says the text published on the networks.

Command of Caixa was promised to the PP in the ministerial change carried out in September, but it had not yet been handed over. An artistic exhibition sponsored by the state, which placed the president of the Chamber in a trash can, was the last straw to speed up the process.

A career servant appointed by Lula to assume the presidency of Caixa in January, Rita Serrano was replaced by economist Carlos Antonio Vieira Fernandes, appointed by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). Serrano’s resignation occurred in a conversation this Wednesday, 25th, at Palácio do Planalto. She was part of Lula’s “personal quota”, but deputies and senators complained about her technical profile. According to them, the then president of the bank did not respond to requests made by parliamentarians.

Until this Thursday afternoon, Rita Serrano still identified herself as “president of Caixa” in the X biography. There was no other statement from her about her resignation from the position other than the like.

In the note in which it announced Serrano’s departure from the bank’s presidency, the government stated that during her management she “accomplished an important mission of recovering the management and internal culture of Caixa Econômica Federal, with the valorization of the staff and resumption of the role of the bank in various social policies, at the same time increasing its efficiency and profitability, expanding financing for housing, infrastructure and agribusiness”.