Popular British pop singer Rita Ora shared a series of photos in a revealing outfit and thrilled fans. The footage appeared in her Instagram-account.

In the footage posted on the network, a 29-year-old celebrity poses in a gray jacket in a small cage on a naked body. Her hair is pulled back in a ponytail and her bangs are styled in a wave. “I pray that this rain will end,” she signed the post, which received more than 170 thousand likes.

The pictures were taken by British photographer Ronan Park, who regularly captures Ora and singer Dua Lipa.

Fans appreciated the singer’s appearance in the comments. “You look incredible in everything you wear”, “In love with this image!”, “Insanely beautiful pictures”, “Queen!”, “Damn hot,” they said.

In October, Rita Ora drew attention to the shoe business by shooting revealing outfits. The performer showed the shoe line Rita Ora x ShoeDazzle. So, in one of the photos, she poses in a crop top, khaki pants and boots with heels above the knee and with lacing.