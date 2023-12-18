British singer and actress Rita Ora shared candid photos and delighted fans. The corresponding publication and comments appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the photos posted, the 33-year-old singer poses for the camera in a black bikini, decorated with thin strings. The celebrity complemented her look with bracelets and gold earrings in the form of spirals.

Fans appreciated the artist's figure in numerous comments under the post. “Your husband is the happiest man in the world,” “Very hot woman,” “Great body,” “You look great,” “Goddess,” they said.

Earlier, Rita Ora attended the British Fashion Awards ceremony in London in an unusual look. Then the performer appeared at the event in a tight black sleeveless maxi dress. At the same time, the clothes completely exposed her back, and silver spikes were glued along her spine, from neck to lower back.