British singer and actress Rita Ora appeared in public in a revealing outfit. The corresponding pictures are published by the portal Page Six.

The 32-year-old celebrity was photographed on the red carpet of the amfAR foundation’s charity dinner, which took place as part of the Venice Film Festival. The pop singer came out in a transparent Stephane Rolland dress with a long train, worn over a beige bodysuit. Among other things, the thing was complemented by a massive white application.

Related materials:

The posted photos show that the influencer’s hair was loose and styled in waves, making two braids near the face. At the same time, makeup in nude shades was applied to her face. Ora’s look was completed with a sparkly belt and necklace.

In August, Rita Ora also tried on a transparent dress without a bra. The performer wore a black lace outfit with thin straps, showing off her toned figure. At the same time, the photo shows that the star refused underwear, partially showing bare breasts.