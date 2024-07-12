Singer Rita Ora attended the film premiere in a scarlet dress with a high slit

Singer and actress Rita Ora attended the premiere of a Disney film in a revealing outfit. The corresponding shots are published by Daily Mail.

The 33-year-old celebrity appeared in public in a scarlet long dress made of transparent fabric with numerous folds. At the same time, the outfit had a high slit that showed off her bare leg.

The star completed her look with high-heeled sandals. In addition, stylists created her hair in a low ponytail, and makeup artists created makeup with an emphasis on red lipstick.

Earlier, Rita Ora appeared before the public with her breasts exposed. The celebrity attended a concert of the musical group Girls Aloud. For the event, the singer chose a shining transparent silver dress, through the fabric of which her breasts and low-waisted panties were visible.