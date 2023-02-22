Rita Maestre, last August in Madrid.

Madrid has one more inhabitant. Rita Maestre, the Más Madrid candidate for mayor of the capital for the elections on May 28, has announced this Wednesday, February 22, that she has been the mother of her first daughter. “Madrid has a new neighbor and I am immensely happy”, Maestre has written on his Twitter profile past nine in the morning. “We are both very well, and her father and I are very grateful to the extraordinary staff of the 12 de Octubre public hospital, especially their team of midwives. Looking forward to what’s to come.”

According to sources from Más Madrid, Maestre will enjoy a first maternity leave for the next six weeks. During this time, the spokesperson for the party in the capital will be assumed by Pilar Sánchez, co-spokesperson for the Madrid City Council, and Eduardo Rubiño, as a deputy in the Assembly and new signing of Maestre for his electoral list for the May elections.

Almeida: “May it fill you with happiness”

The reactions of the capital’s politicians to the announcement have been immediate. “Congratulations Rita! I hope that the new Madrid fills the whole family with happiness ”, has written the mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida. “Congratulations, Rita. Enjoy a lot of that little girl who is going to change your life”, Ignacio Benito has answeredcouncilor of the PSOE, in addition to numerous deputies and councilors of the City Council.

Maestre publicly announced her pregnancy on August 15, 2022, coinciding with the La Paloma festival. “I am very well and with a lot of energy. I think it was a beautiful occasion to tell it, ”she told the press. “Wishing to be able to show him how beautiful Madrid is”.

Maestre became a spokesperson for Más Madrid in 2019, after Manuela Carmena left politics after her failed attempt to continue as mayor of the capital. During the mayoralty of Carmena (2015-2019), the young Maestre had been spokesperson for the Government and coordinator of the Governing Board and Relations with the Plenary. She is now the main face of the opposition to Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida. The spokeswoman has been married since 2018 to the writer Manuel Guedán, associate professor of Literature at the University of Burgos.

