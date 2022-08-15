EP Madrid Monday, August 15, 2022, 11:07



The spokeswoman for Más Madrid at the Madrid City Council, Rita Maestre, announced this Monday that she is three and a half months pregnant, news that she wanted to share with those present in the Plaza de la Villa to coincide with the Paloma awards ceremony made of bronze.

“I am three and a half months pregnant. I am very well and with a lot of energy. I think it was a nice occasion to tell it”, Maestre assured the media before entering the institutional act.

Maestre has indicated on social networks that she and her partner feel “very accompanied” by their friends, family and colleagues. “I’m nervous and wanting to be a first-timer,” she stressed, adding that she “promises to show him how beautiful Madrid is.”

This Monday, August 15, the day of the ‘unofficial patron saint’ of Madrid, in the Patio de Cristales of the Plaza de la Villa, the Virgen de la Paloma Brotherhood-Firefighters of Madrid will carry out an act of recognition for the people and institutions who have stood out for their work and collaboration with the City Council Fire Brigade in the last year.