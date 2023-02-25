The husband of singer and songwriter Rita Lee, Roberto de Carvalho, said this Saturday afternoon (25) on a social network that she “is fine, getting stronger, recovering”. The 75-year-old artist was hospitalized this Friday (24) at Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo.

In the same tone as announcement disclosed yesterday by the family, Carvalho reinforced that these are monitoring tests and therapies that need to be done due to the treatment against lung cancer. According to him, who is also a musician, these procedures eventually result in hospitalizations.

Related news:

“We appreciate the tsunami of love, affection and positivity we have received. Thank you so. And let’s go forward, and may the Great Lights of the Universe be guiding us in all ways, ”he wrote.

In May 2021, during a checkup at Albert Einstein Hospital, the singer was diagnosed with a primary tumor in her left lung and had to undergo treatment with immunotherapy and radiotherapy.