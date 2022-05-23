Rita Dalla Chiesa, robbed on her way to the cemetery

She vented on social media Rita Dalla Chiesaexpressing all her anger and disappointment, for having been the victim of an attack, while she was going to the cemetery to bring the flowers to the grave of her sister-in-law Emilia Castelli who died a year ago.

You can read disappointment, anger, disbelief and bitterness in the social outburst of the presenter who tells how a peddler of roses has put the hands in her purse stealing all her money.

“Thanks to the peddler of roses who today, while I was buying some for him to take in front of my sister-in-law’s tombstone, put his hands in my bag, pretending to give me one as a gift, and stole all my money … “wrote the Dalla Chiesa on Twitter seeking, at least, the comfort of followers.

Many have shown solidarity with her, but there have been haters who have criticized her for having bought from an abusive and not in a regular shop.

