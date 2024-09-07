Rita dalla Chiesa, guest of ‘Stories of women at the crossroads’ by Monica Setta, talks about her relationship with Fabrizio Frizziwho died in 2018 after a long illness. The two were married from 1992 to 1998. The presenter and Forza Italia MP talks in the episode, broadcast on Monday 9 September in prime time on Rai 2, about the “great love between me and Fabrizio. After me he deeply loved Carlotta (Mantovan, ed.), but our stories belong to different times. I think that if I had known how to forgive my marriage with Fabrizio probably would not have ended“. For the first time she admits that she regrets leaving Frizzi, after the host’s betrayal with the Domenica In chorister Graziella De Bonis.

Coming back from a bad pneumonia, which kept her in bed all summer, she also talks in the episode about another “purely intellectual” liaison with the actor Black Frank: “He is a very handsome man, we often saw each other for dinner, we were friendly but my eyes could not compete with those of Vanessa Redgrave“.

In the long sentimental interview Rita dalla Chiesa also talks about Albano, whom she dated when the singer was dumped by Romina Power and she separated from Frizzi. “Many people asked me if there had ever been the possibility that our relationship would become something more serious. There never was. Albano – she recalls – always helped me and comforted me in that pain as a gentleman who has deep values, friendship first and foremost”.

Finally, Rita confirms to Setta that she is ready to fall in love again. When asked “Is there already a man in your life?”, she replies: “No woman is ever alone. If they are flowers, they will bloom.” Directed by Giacomo Necci, the program is part of the in-depth direction directed by Paolo Corsini.