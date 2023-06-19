Singer Rita Dakota showed cellulite and skin irregularities in a swimsuit photo

Russian singer and composer Rita Dakota showed the imperfection of the figure in the pictures in a swimsuit. The corresponding photos appeared in stories on her Instagram page. (a social network banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

The 33-year-old celebrity first posted a photo of herself in a mirror wearing a tie dye bikini. At the same time, the performer collected her hair in a careless bun. The TV star then posted a shot of her posing outdoors in direct sunlight. The picture shows bumps on Dakota’s skin, including cellulite.

“Girls, everything is decided by the angle and light. Here is the same “ideal body”, but in a different light. I still have both cellulite and flabbiness. I’m working on it, but there is a chance that it will never be perfect! So don’t compare yourself to others. All living people, without exception, have problem areas, ”the singer signed the image.

In February, Dakota showed fans her figure in the maximum weight. The celebrity published a picture in which she posed with her back to the photographer in a multi-colored bikini. According to her, in the photo her weight was 67 kilograms with a height of 165 centimeters.