Throughout this last year, Risto Mejide has been in the news due to different circumstances at different times. Specifically, on Christmas, because it was the first Christmas Eve that she has spent with her daughter since their separation, since the previous two she spent that date with her mother. But they have shown their good harmony when the ‘influencer’ has shown a very tender audio of her daughter telling her what Santa Claus had brought her that the presenter sent her while she was spending a few days with friends. Now Risto’s personal life already has another name for his wife. Although they will always be united, Laura Escanes is already history in her day-to-day life, and it seems that Natalia Almarcha, the pharmacist with whom she has had continuous comings and goings in the last year, too. At this moment it is the actress Grecia Casta with whom he shares his life, and given that they have even appeared together before the media, specifically on the red carpet of the Forqué Awards, it seems that the relationship is very serious. Related news The New Year’s dinner of Kings Frederick and Mary of Denmark: symbolism, a debut and a tense reunion AB Buendía Meghan Markle’s search for success: actress, businesswoman and a revealing letter Daniella BejaranoOn work issues Risto Mejide is not doing too badly either. Although in mid-December the cancellation of ‘Demos: the great survey’, a program that premiered this season, was announced, the truth is that he took it upon himself to deny such an extreme and explain that eight installments had been completed and that they had reached its end but that the program would continue, although they still did not know where it would be. Details that he handles because in addition to being a presenter he is a producer and this is one of the projects in which he has put the most love and effort in recent years. During the time he has been on screen, he has combined it with ‘Todo es Mentira’, a daily program that he has presented on Cuatro since 2021, and with Got Talent, in which he is a jury and which is currently being broadcast, although it has been months since. It was recorded. But Risto does not stop there, and before that ‘Operación Triunfo’ of 2006 in which we all met him, he had begun his journey as a businessman. And during all these years he has been growing his businesses as well as his image on the small screen. His true profession, that is, what he prepared for before becoming a recognized face, is to be a publicist, and he has never stopped being one. His name appears on the administrative body of four companies. Millionaire turnoverThe oldest one was launched a few months before appearing on television for the first time, it is called ‘After Worldwide SL’. It is dedicated to “creating strategic communication plans, carrying out advertising and communication projects, audience studies and audience optimization plans for all types of media” according to data from the Commercial Registry, it is ultimately about an advertising agency that he founded with what remains his partner today, Marc Ros. They currently have two offices, almost a hundred workers and a turnover in the last fiscal year of 9.7 million euros. Three years later and also together with Marc Ros came ‘Before Share SL’, dedicated to the “acquisition, management, transmission , disposal, exploitation and possession of securities, shares, participations and other titles representing the capital or assets of civil companies and commercial companies”, another very successful undertaking considering that in the last year it has invoiced half a million euros and maintains a total asset of 5.4 million. The most recent is ‘Tuyyoque Studio SL’, this company depends on the previous one and therefore actually belongs to Risto and his partner, but Laura still appears in the administrative body because when it started to have that name It was because the necessary changes were made so that the entity began to manage Laura’s image, which was already working on social networks. The previous year they achieved a turnover of 1.2 million euros, and it does not seem that they have any intention of dissolving this company. And finally, in January 2022 he created Vaudevil Entertainment SL, dedicated to the production of television programs and the creation of strategic communication plans. Due to its recent creation it is not possible to consult accounts, but it is evident, taking into account that it has projects underway and on the air, that it should not work badly. It has been a good year for Risto, stabilizing a career that years ago demonstrated that it can stand on its own and that it is a face that works on television, and continuing to move forward with his businesses, which, as we have already seen, are going better than well.

