The Risotto It is a very popular traditional Italian food, in which unwashed grains of rice are cooked and broth is gradually added. The starch in the cereal is activated by heat and transfers its creaminess and sweetness to the added broth. For this process to be successful, it is necessary to use specific varieties of rice, carnaroli and arborio being the most common due to the size of the grain and the amount of starch. However, everything is possible if we have external help and no shame.

Tom yum is the name given to a traditional Thai soup. Although there are different varieties, they are all based on the union of aromatic herbs, the spiciness of the chilies, the umami of the fish sauce and the acidity of the limes. One of its versions benefits from coconut milk to provide creaminess, and it is just what we will do in this recipe to compensate for the use of jasmine rice -to follow the Thai trail- and maintain an equally creamy broth. If the use of jasmine rice implies an excess of heresies, do not fear: use what you have on hand, although cooking times and the amount of liquid may change.

Since we are going to Thailand, there will be a number of ingredients that you probably do not have on hand. The lemongrassFor example, you can replace it with more lime peel; galangal is a rhizome very similar to ginger -although more citric-, but you can use ginger without any problem. The one ingredient I strongly urge you to look for is fish sauce, as there is no Thai cuisine without it: not only does it add salt to the dish, but it adds a very distinctive aroma and depth of flavor, a result of the fermentation of the fish. . Another traditional ingredient in tom yum is a kind of chili jam with fermented shrimp called nam prik pao. If you can get it, use it, but being difficult to get I have completely omitted it from the recipe and its preparation.

Difficulty

Getting used to the smell of fish sauce.

Ingredients

for 4 people

350g jasmine rice

4 minced shallots

2 garlic cloves crushed and minced

1 tablespoon fresh ginger or galangal

4 bird’s eye chilies (or to taste)

10 coriander stems

12 raw prawns

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt

Tom yum

450ml coconut milk

300 ml of water

12 shrimp heads

The skin of a lime and its juice

2 tablespoons of fish sauce

3 lemongrass sprigs (or the skin of another lime if not available)

1 tablespoon olive oil

Preparation

Peel the prawns, clean the bodies and sauté the heads with a tablespoon of oil. When they are golden brown and smell good, add the coconut milk, water, lime peel, lemongrass sprigs and fish sauce. Cook over low heat while we prepare the rice. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt the butter with a tablespoon of oil and fry the shallots, garlic, ginger, coriander and chilies for a couple of minutes. Add the rice to the pan and stir so that the grain absorbs the fat and browns slightly (its color will turn opaque white). Salt to taste Add the lime juice to the tom yum broth and start adding in small batches to the rice, stirring carefully until the broth is absorbed, repeating this process until we run out of broth. This step should not take more than 15-20 minutes. Place the prawns on top of the rice, turn off the heat and let stand covered for 10 minutes. After this time, serve.

