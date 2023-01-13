Today’s dish is on the menu at my house as risnotto. But don’t let that put you off: it’s a pet name. My eldest had the most loving intentions when he named this rice with leeks, cheese and eggs like this. The original title reads Soupy leek rice. Years ago I found it on the website of the American cooking forum Taste, a recipe by Allison Robicelli, and bookmarked it without hesitation. One can never have too many recipes for soupy rice.

The first time I served Robicelli’s leek rice to my children, it was immediately welcomed with cheers and risnotto has been a permanent fixture in my family ever since. If someone needs a little comfort or comfort – because of exam stress, coming home wet, weltschmerz or otherwise the feeling that you would like to crawl under a blanket – there is the rice that makes everything right. And now I thought, with Blue Monday coming up and all that, maybe you could use our risnotto too. Or at least that it’s nice to have on hand. For you never know.

Robicelli’s recipe is no longer on the website, but that doesn’t matter, because I’ve given it my own twist over time. The introduction to the recipe can still be found online and starts with the comment that it has no rules. “This is what happens when beloved ingredients have no destination, when they stop waiting for a dish to go in and come up with their own recipe.” And as crazy as this sounds, I think it’s true. This must be the dish every leek dreams of: finally the leading role instead of all those oh so subservient, but not very grateful extras.

Have you tried one of Janneke’s dishes and would you like to tell us how it went and show the result? Send a photo with text (maximum 200 words) to [email protected]

Robicelli then explains that you can add more broth if you want the rice to be even more soupy, but that you can also let it stand for a while after cooking so that it solidifies. She writes that if you don’t have risotto rice at home, you can also use sushi rice or paella rice. That the eggs are optional, that other vegetables can be used in addition to the leek and even a leftover meat that has to be used up, and that the cheese can be any kind that is available.

The great thing about a recipe without rules is that you can always make something different from it. The downside of this is that it is always a matter of waiting to see what the result will be.

I will honestly confess that I find my risnotto slightly better than the other. The challenge is to get the rice and eggs cooked just enough. Those eggs are tastiest when they are just not completely set. And since they’re ‘poached’ into the rice, before you add them, you’ll need to estimate whether the rice will have reached the ideal doneness by the time the eggs are cooked to perfection. (Think of the doneness of risotto, so with a little bit of bite.) In addition, the dish sometimes turns out a bit wetter – so soupier – than the other time.

Anyone who can live with so much uncertainty will definitely embrace this recipe. I can reassure those who get stressed out that my risnotto is different every time, but it has never been incredibly comforting.

Soupy rice with leek, cheese and eggs



I made the risnotto in the photo with Spanish bomba rice, because I happened to have two bags of it lying around. In addition, there was a bowl of mushrooms that also had to be used. I made the broth from the remaining leek green, an unpeeled onion, 2 celery stalks, a small carrot, a bay leaf, a few peppercorns and a pinch of salt.

For 4 persons:

3 large leeks;

250 g chestnut mushrooms, sliced;

2 tbsp olive oil;

40 g of butter;

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced;

4-5 sprigs of thyme;

275 g risotto rice, or other round grain rice;

1 glass of dry white wine;

about 1 liter of hot vegetable stock (preferably drawn from the leek greens);

225 g mature cheese, grated;

2 tsp coarsely ground black pepper

cuts the top half of the green part of the leeks and use it to make a stock – for this dish or another time. Cut the rest of the leek into rings and keep the green and white separate. Wash the leek and drain.

Heat a frying pan or wok over high heat and add the mushrooms and 2 tablespoons of water. Let the mushrooms cook while stirring. They will also release quite a bit of moisture themselves, but add a spoonful of water if necessary – so if the mushrooms dry out but are not yet cooked. As soon as the mushrooms are cooked, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and fry until golden brown. Remove them from the pan and keep.

Leave the butter and the rest of the olive oil melt in a heavy casserole or in a saute pan. Add the green leek rings and a pinch of salt and let it fry for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Play with the fire a bit; the leeks must not burn, of course, but they don’t just have to sweat a bit. Add the white leek rings and fry for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and sprigs of thyme and fry for 2-3 minutes. Add the rice and fry for 3 minutes, stirring.

pour the white wine in the pan and let it evaporate. Pour the hot stock into the pan and let everything come to a boil. Turn the heat down again, put a lid on it and let the rice cook for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven grill to the highest setting.

Get the lid of the pan with rice. If it has already absorbed almost all the stock, and you want the rice to be soupy, add an extra splash of stock. Then stir in the fried mushrooms and 150 g of grated cheese. Make 4 holes in the rice and break the eggs above. Cook, uncovered, for a further 3-5 minutes, until you think both the rice and eggs only need a few more minutes.

Sprinkle the rice evenly with the rest of the cheese and slide the pan into the oven for 3-5 minutes to melt the cheese. Serve with the coarsely ground pepper.