Red Bull stunt pilots and skydivers Luke Aikins (48) and Andy Farrington (39) failed to complete their risky ‘Plane Swap’ last night. The two pilots tried to switch planes while skydiving about four kilometers above an Arizona desert. Shortly after the men dived with their Cessnas and jumped out of the planes, however, Aikins’ empty plane started to spin, making it uncontrollable.

