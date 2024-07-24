Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

Holidaymakers on a SUP and in a kayak off the coast of the Italian island of Sardinia (symbolic image). © IMAGO/denbelitsky/ Pond5 Images

Despite high waves, a group of friends set out on the sea off Sardinia in kayaks. The boats capsize – a German cannot save himself and reach the shore.

Sassari – The turquoise sea off the picturesque beaches of Sardinia is perfect for excursions. A group of friends were out in the north of the Italian island on Tuesday evening (July 23) with rented kayaks. The tourists ventured out to sea despite rough seas – for a 63-year-old, the risky excursion ended fatally.

Kayak trip in Sardinia ends fatally: 63-year-old drowns in the sea

In the north of Sardinia, between the coastal towns of Badesi and Valledoria, the river Coghinas flows into the sea. According to the authorities, the group of holidaymakers ventured out into the high waves for an evening excursion at this point. At around 9 p.m., the kayaks of all those involved capsized. While his three companions were able to swim to shore with great difficulty, the 63-year-old was swept away by the strong current, according to the authorities.

German tourist dies tragically: friends see him floating in the sea

The travelers immediately alerted the emergency services, who began searching for the German. According to a report by the Italian news agency Ansa According to reports, the friends had seen the man floating face down in the water, then the water apparently swallowed him. The sun had already set, which probably made the search for the 63-year-old even more difficult. Around midnight, the rescuers found the body of the German holidaymaker on the nearby Baia delle Mimose beach.

At the end of July, the sun sets in Sardinia as early as 8:30 p.m. A tide table shows that the waves on the island are strongest in the morning and evening hours. Locals also warn in Internet forums about strong undercurrents (also known as RIP currents), which occur especially when the waves are strong.

The authorities initially did not provide any further information about the man’s exact origin, as the German press agency reported. Only a few weeks ago, another German tourist died while swimming in Sardinia.