A joke gone wrong

Yuki Tsunoda went on holiday with a smile after the third point of the season conquered thanks to the snatched tenth place in the Belgian Grand Prix, a remarkable performance for the Japanese driver who thus responded in the best way to the arrival of Daniel Ricciardo in AlphaTauri to replace Nyck DeVries.

Tsunoda finished in tenth position in Australia, in Baku and in Spa and was the only one so far to score placements in the points with an AT04 that is disappointing and not a little the parent company Red Bull ready in 2024 to transfer everything from the RB19 what is allowed by the regulation to allow the satellite team to return to fight for positions that are not so close. However, the Japanese championship could suffer a sudden setback due to a training accident due to jokes with who should actually care about Tsunoda’s maximum possible fitness, i.e. his physical trainer Michael Italian in the past ‘sidekick’ of Daniel Ricciardo.

“The beauty is that Yuki and I joke a lot – said the Italian guest of the podcast pit stop – and while we were practicing he hit a golf ball on my shin, it obviously hurts. Shortly after I had spread the foam mats on the ground and going to get some more material I found the ball in front of me and I threw it towards Yuki to return the ‘ball’ to his shin, the problem is that he was lying on a hip to do back exercises and so on I hit him in the right eye. I also heard the noise.”

“Yuki started rolling on the floor in pain – he added – I have never apologized so much in my life as on that occasion. We started applying ice at five-minute intervals for about an hour. After 30 minutes he was able to open his eye a little. Two hours later we embarked for Sakhir. Thanks to eye drops Yuki was able to run, his eye hurt for 10 days, but I haven’t lost my job“. Tsunoda ended the Bahrain GP in eleventh position, one step away from the points zone.