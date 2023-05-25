“While social media can offer some benefits, there are ample indicators that social media can also pose a risk of harm to the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents”: the alarm comes from the Surgeon General of the United States, the highest federal public health official, who in the latest report underlines how the use of social media by young people is now a generalized phenomenon. About 95% of 13-17 year olds say they are subscribed to at least one social media platform and more than a third say they use them “almost constantly”.

For this reason, the American institution has launched an appeal for “urgent action by politicians, technology companies, researchers, families and young people to achieve a better understanding of the full impact of social media use, maximize benefits and reduce minimize the harm of social media platforms and create safer and healthier online environments to keep children safe.” An initiative that is part of the broader plan desired by US President Joe Biden to strengthen mental health care in the country. “The most common question parents ask me is, ‘Is social media safe for my children?’ The answer is that we don’t have enough evidence to say it is safe and, in fact, there is growing evidence that social media use is associated with damage to the mental health of young people,” said Vivek Murthy, second term Surgeon General, adding that “children are exposed to harmful content on social media, ranging from violent and sexual content to bullying and harassment.”

The use of social media can be more or less harmful – explains the report – depending on the amount of time children spend on the platforms and the type of content they consume. For example, teenagers who spend more than three hours a day on platforms are twice as likely to experience symptoms of depression and anxiety. Studies have also shown a relationship between social media use and poor sleep quality. Among the benefits, teens report that social media helps them feel more accepted and let out their creative side.