“Stranger Things 4″ arrives on Netflix this May. His first criticism anticipates that the work of the Duffer brothers, creators of the television series, has taken a more mature and risky tone and assures that it will leave fans surprised. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), stars of the series, return with a new and mysterious adventure.

Six years have passed since the first season of the show came to streaming and its main actors are no longer children, something that the writers have correctly understood for this new installment.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix, premieres in May 2022: list of series, movies, documentaries and more

“When we introduced it to Netflix all those years ago, we introduced it to what the kids are like… the Goonies on ‘ET.’ That is his story (…), but this year we don’t have the kids. We can’t do ‘The Goonies’ anymore,” Ross Duffer told Present Company With Krista Smith in a past interview.

“Stranger things” had its premiere on Netflix in July 2016. Photo: composition / Netflix

In this way, the maturity of the actors has caused their characters to be inclined towards a more terrifying plot in the fourth season of “Stranger Things”, as pointed out by one of the creators.

YOU CAN SEE: “Parallels”, trailer: series in the style of “Stranger things” and “Dark” announces premiere on Disney +

“Stranger Things 4″ darker than ever

The first reactions to the first episode of “Stranger Things 4” can already be found on social networks and everything indicates that the long wait for a new season has been worth it.

Alex Zalben from “Decider”:

“The season 4 premiere is very risky, emotional and scarier than ever. But, more than anything, it’s so good to have these characters and this series back. Cheer up, because there’s nothing like this on TV.”

Scene from the trailer for “Stranger things 4”. Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: “The queen of the south 3″: Teresa Mendoza will make a deal with Epifanio Vargas for her daughter

Steven Weintraub from “Collider”:

“The first episode of ‘Stranger Things 4’ is good. It’s almost an hour and 15 minutes from the property and I loved it. Instead of rushing through the season, the Duffer brothers take their time and build a lot of character. It’s not what I expected and I love it when that happens.”

Sophia Soto from “The Nerds of Color”:

Overall, episode 1 gives off a great “calm before the storm” vibe. Then… you get to the end and you’re on the edge of your seat, ready to enjoy the rest of the season in one fell swoop. Everyone involved completely knocks it out of the park.

Max floating in front of Lucas, Steve and Dustin in the “Stranger Things 4” trailer. Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: What would “Doctor Strange 3” be about? Screenwriter anticipates consequences of the Darkhold

AJ from “The Movie Podcast”:

“’Stranger Things 4′ episode 1 is exciting and scary. The story returns to its roots and offers the most incredible and sinister season of all. Millie Bobby as Eleven continues to steal the show and the rest of the cast is fantastic. The fans are ready for the ride!”