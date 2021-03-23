Light in the dark: the functioning of our society depends on the pulse of the current. In order to maintain it, the network, from the smallest circuit to the large power station, has to keep its balance. Image: dapd

E.in date appears again and again. “On January 8th, we were on the verge of a blackout in Europe too,” says one of the power grid experts, almost casually, as if the day on which the European grid was split in half had to be a whole cascade because of overcurrent in a Croatian substation caused by disturbances should be known to all laypeople. That it isn’t is perhaps part of the problem. Because up to now the electricity has been flowing continuously from the sockets into the cycle of our everyday life. Croatia was an event, critical and sweaty. But just a near blackout.

Blackouts are rare and they are becoming increasingly rare in Germany. On average, we only have to go without electricity for a good twelve minutes a year, which is a pretty good figure. But if it should take longer, hours, days, weeks, the consequences would be catastrophic. Not only do the lights go out, so do the drinking water pumps, dialysis and ventilation equipment, trams and milking machines. The Office for Technology Assessment of the German Bundestag ran through such a scenario. The study is ten years old, but it leaves a queasy feeling even in those who are usually skeptical about apocalyptic visions.