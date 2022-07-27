According to the “webmd” website, the consequences of excessive drinking of water may reach the extent of what is known in the medical community as “water poisoning”, and the brain may become unable to perform its functions properly.

The brain is disturbed by swelling of the cells, and then the person who drinks too much water will feel several symptoms such as dizziness and headache.

Excessive drinking of water would also lead to a rise in human blood pressure, as well as a decrease in heart rate.

Drinking too much water affects the sodium, which the body relies on in order to adjust the fluid balance inside and outside the cells.

When sodium is deficient in the body, fluids that become uncontrolled, infiltrate the cells and make them swell, which may lead to seizures or coma, and possibly death in some cases.

The source added that each person should control his daily need for water, based on his health indicators, and whether he exercises, and women should also pay attention to the level of drinking water during pregnancy and lactation.

Drinking water also depends on the human gender and weight. For example, experts say that a woman between 19 and 30 years old needs to drink approximately 2.7 liters of water per day, while a man of the same age group needs about 3.7 liters per day.

Experts recommend paying attention to the color of urine when urinating, because this indicator reveals whether a person drinks a lot of water.

It is normal, according to health experts, for the color of urine to be closer to light yellow, but if it becomes almost white and like water, this is a sign of excessive drinking of water.