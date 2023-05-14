New research shows that children of women who are obese or have diabetes during pregnancy develop some changes that make them suffer from diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular problems that result from it.

This risk is not only present during childhood and adolescence, but also continues into later stages of life.

The study, published in the journal Cardiovascular Diabetology, was conducted by pediatricians from Valencia General Hospital in Spain in collaboration with other scientists.

“Pregnancy is a key period in human life that actively influences children’s development and predisposition to the possibility of future cardiovascular disease development,” said Embar Lorbe, principal investigator. “Disorders such as maternal obesity and gestational diabetes can affect children’s health, from infancy to adulthood.” This increases the risk of comorbidities that reduce quality of life and life expectancy.

On the other hand, Mario Fraga, another coordinator of the study, argues that “maternal obesity during pregnancy can affect up to 30% of women, with implications for health systems and their public health policies.” However, in addition Given the epidemiological evidence, the molecular causes responsible for these negative effects on children’s health are not known.”

The study describes epigenetic changes in infants, after birth, associated with the mother’s metabolic state during pregnancy. These chemical modifications affect gene regulation, and their alteration underlies the development of multiple diseases with significant social impact, such as obesity.

To reach these conclusions, the researchers conducted an analysis of a group of children born to obese or obese mothers with gestational diabetes. One of the greatest strengths of the study is the long follow-up carried out on newborns over the first year of life in the Pediatric Department of the General Hospital de Valencia, which made it possible to clarify the molecular effects through which mothers can influence the genome of their children continuously over time. .

The researchers explain how this study represents a new example of how the environment interacts with our genes. In this case, the results indicate that the health status and metabolic status of the expectant mother can continuously influence the health status of the child, which may have important implications for public health issues.

This work constitutes the first evidence that the intrauterine environment, and more specifically, obesity and gestational diabetes, is able to consistently influence the postnatal baby.

Alterations include genes that are part of regulatory pathways of fatty acid metabolism, cardiovascular signaling or mitochondrial bioenergetics, processes critical in obesity and diabetes. Being able to detect these changes in peripheral blood reinforces the idea that the mother’s metabolism has effects on the baby’s development.