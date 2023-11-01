The European Union and several nations including the United Kingdom, the United States and China have reached an agreement to share understanding of the risks associated with advanced artificial intelligence, committing to ensure the safe development and implementation of this technology . During the Artificial Intelligence Security Summit, a biennial event organized by the British government, 28 nations – including Brazil, India, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia – together with the EU, signed the agreement known as the “Bletchley Declaration on AI”. The UK Government said this declaration achieves the key objectives of the summit: to establish shared agreement and mutual accountability regarding the risks, opportunities and future process for international collaboration on AI security and research, with particular emphasis on scientific collaboration.

Countries that have signed up to the agreement recognize that there are significant risks related to the possible intentional misuse of AI. Among the concerns raised are issues related to cybersecurity, biotechnology, misinformation, bias and privacy risks. The statement highlights the “potential for serious, even catastrophic harm, both deliberate and unintentional, arising from the most relevant capabilities” of AI models. For this reason, the nations involved have committed to promoting transparency and accountability among developers of advanced AI, particularly regarding the measurement, monitoring and mitigation of malicious capabilities. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the agreement a milestone, underlining how “the world’s major powers recognize the urgency of understanding the risks associated with AI.”

Adolfo Urso, Minister of Business and Made in Italy, commented on an adequate preventive analysis of risks and possible mitigation activities, identification of the responsibilities of the actors involved, respect for intellectual property and privacy. We must seek the right balance between innovation and development, on the one hand, and safety, ethics and respect for human rights on the other. Artificial intelligence as an exponential multiplier of natural intelligence must place the person and his sphere of values ​​at the centre, according to an anthropocentric vision”. Prime Minister Meloni is scheduled to arrive at Bletchley Park on Thursday.