Followers of the National Action Party, in Cuernavaca.

The poverty exhibited by the PAN today poses an enormous risk to the stability of the political system. The condition for an electoral democracy to operate is that the votes express the political and ideological positions that actually exist in society as a whole. And that is where the pig twists its tail: at this moment the right and the center right in Mexico lack an organic representation that fully envelops them in the electoral contest. And that, I insist, constitutes a potential destabilizing factor. Like water, any permanent disagreement that does not find a natural outlet (in this case, the dispute for power at the polls) will seek other avenues. And, of course, no one can doubt that there is an open and acute disagreement on the part of political actors, de facto powers, and middle and urban social sectors against workers’ movement and its attempt to change the regime.

Resistance to 4T shouldn’t scare anyone away. Beyond successes or failures, the Government’s proposals represent a turn at the helm that affects interests, country visions and even world outlook. Discrepancy is a natural and acceptable phenomenon in all modern society, particularly in times of transition. The danger is that such discrepancies are not reflected in the parties that are legally vying for power. I am afraid that something like that is beginning to happen with the right, as it may well have happened with the left three years ago and Morena’s triumph somehow prevented it.

In this column, I have argued that the presence of López Obrador on the ballot in 2018 neutralized, at least for a few years, potential outbreaks of instability, by channeling anger and popular disenchantment that the PRI and PRI governments had caused through electoral channels. the PAN, and in general, the current state of affairs. Today it will be possible to debate whether Obradorismo is really a left movement or not, but the truth is that it offered an organic path to the widespread feelings of exhaustion of the many who demanded a change. Whether it is being achieved or not could be subject to controversy, but the truth is that the popular support enjoyed by the president, according to all the polls, shows that the social base that bears the disagreement still perceives that the character installed in the National Palace speak on their behalf.

The question is: do the right wing, the businessmen, the conservatives, the middle classes that rightly or wrongly feel hurt by the Administration, perceive that a political party speaks on their behalf? Not much, I’m afraid. According to the polls, the PAN attracts a voting intention of around 15% and I suppose that a good part of it responds to the fact that there is no other real political option for this disagreement.

Historically, the PAN played a fundamental role at the end of the 20th century during the democratic transition, thanks to the fact that its flags and political practices offered an electoral alternative to the social sectors that did not agree with the PRI. It had the ability to give entry, especially in the north of the country, to medium and large businessmen, such as Manuel Clouthier, Fernando Canales Clariond, Alberto Cárdenas Jiménez, Vicente Fox himself and many others. Without having had a previous political militancy, they found in the blue and white the possibility of expressing their dissatisfaction and made possible an alternation through the polls. Today this is not happening, neither with businessmen nor with other social sectors. In other countries of South America, the political forces, on occasions, have watered in the academic ranks to extract figures capable of refreshing their cadres. This is the case, at the time, of Alberto Fujimori in Peru or Fernando Henrique Cardoso in Brazil; but the intellectual inclinations of the PAN do not seem to move in that direction.

The inability of the PAN to become an effective vehicle for the disagreement against the 4T seems to me to lie in two factors. On the one hand, the pettiness of the current cadres to give up positions, perks and power that gives control of the party structure, candidacies, seats and seats, as they did in the eighties and nineties, Madero, H. Álvarez and Castillo Peraza. It is enough to look at the lists of multi-member candidates for Congress, with the usual last names, to realize the scant willingness of the party’s elites to nurture their ranks from civil society.

The second factor has to do with the low attractiveness that the PAN flags have for these potential alternative leaders at this time. It is not only that the leaderships are not willing to lose key positions at the hands of Claudio X González or Gustavo de Hoyos, the main heads of the opposition movement at this time; Above all, it is that they do not find it very appealing to identify exclusively with what this party represents today.

Twelve years of PAN governments left a washed-out image of the supposed honesty and efficiency of the conservative party. The PAN not only did not renew its cadres, nor did it renew its proposals for the post-tsunami Mexico that leaves the revolt that represents AMLO’s rise to power. The PAN agenda was attractive to oppose the statist excesses and corruption of the PRI 30 years ago; But today it does not have an answer to the enormous deficit of social justice, inequality, public insecurity and corruption. Right or wrong, Morena remains the only party that offers an explicit view and a program in the face of these popular demands or, at least, that is how a large part of the electorate perceives it.

“Sí por México”, the multiparty alliance agreed for next month’s elections, confirms the partisan orphanhood experienced by the opposition. It constitutes a temporary alternative, lacking in proposals and programs except for the slogan of halting the progress of Q4. It works for an instant, but it does not solve the underlying problem. It helps to damage the adversary, but it is too poor to build another path. And, in any case, it leaves pending the substantive issue of the lack of a partisan vehicle for the real opposition. Worse still, it leaves a disturbing question in the air: and if this momentary alliance does not succeed at the polls, what avenues will the disagreement take to express itself outside of today’s parties? Found a new one? Take the shell of any of the existing ones? Operate outside of electoral options? Some answers are reasonable, others may be sleep-depriving.

