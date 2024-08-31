Ciudad Juarez.- The judicial reform proposed by the Executive and the majority of its party in Congress puts at risk constitutional controls and counterweight mechanisms, from the amparo trial and controversies to the protection of human rights, warned lawyers yesterday in a discussion about the modification.

According to José Luis Chacón, a judge of the State Superior Court of Justice, the power of the ruling party in the Congress of the Union and in the majority of the state legislatures opens the door for them to make any changes to the Magna Carta, such as those that are currently being advanced against the Judicial Branch and the autonomous organizations and that could continue, he said, even with those that establish the division of powers and other principles of the Mexican State.

“If this goes ahead and they achieve their intended goal, it will obviously undermine a great deal of control, which is the one exercised by the Supreme Court through controversies, actions, amparo trials; that balance,” said Chacón.

“Today they are destroying the judiciary because they have two-thirds plus the majority of the legislatures. Tomorrow they can say ‘so sovereignty no longer resides in the people and now I am going to modify Article 39’. Can they do it? Of course! Just as they are, of course, and Article 49, which speaks of the division of powers, ‘well, if you want, we will reform it next week because we have two-thirds and the majority of the legislatures’. Do you understand where we are going?” Chacón said.

Ernesto Cornejo Ángeles, a district judge on this border, commented along the same lines and continued with a warning about the risk of a modification to Article One, which since 2011 requires respect for human rights provided for in international treaties to which Mexico is a party.

“They have the power (…) We are a democratic republic, based on a division of powers that has been in place since the French Revolution, so (they can say) ‘then let’s go back to a monarchy, an autocracy,'” Cornejo said.

The discussion took place at the House of Legal Culture on this border, in the context of the partial work stoppage of employees of the Judicial Branch of the Federation in protest against the Executive’s reform proposal, which is advancing in Congress and one of its main characteristics is the election by popular vote of ministers, judges and magistrates in 2025.

“It is very stressful for us as employees of the Judiciary, especially those of us who have been here for a long time and have fought, and to be fired, to find that what you studied and what you did is no longer valid, is something very alarming,” Susana Muñoz, administrative officer of the Second Collegiate Court of this border and one of the attendees at yesterday’s presentations, told this media outlet.

