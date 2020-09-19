If the Nord Stream 2 project is stopped, the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS) will be under threat, said Yuriy Zagorodny, a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Opposition Platform – For Life party.

The parliamentarian drew attention to the fact that the US is trying with all its might to conquer the European gas market, which is why it is fighting against Nord Stream 2. If the EU abandons the project, Washington’s next target will be the Ukrainian GTS, as another competitor to American LNG.

In a statement published on the website of the political force, Zagorodny expresses the opinion that Washington staged a Maidan in Ukraine, pursuing not only political, but also economic goals.

“As you understand, taking into account the interests of the new masters of Ukraine and the position of their current protégés, if the West blocks Nord Stream 2, our GTS will become the next target. And they will help her ingloriously end her days, ”Zagorodny noted.

The deputy pointed out that the Americans will not experience any special problems with the GTS, since the system is in a deplorable state, and the recent explosion on the pipeline near Kiev testifies to its unreliability.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Currently, about 160 km remain to be completed, however, due to US sanctions, laying work has been temporarily suspended.

The United States is categorically against the project, wanting to supply its liquefied natural gas to the EU. Washington has already promised to strengthen sanctions, and also called for blocking the project because of the incident with Alexei Navalny.

On September 18, German MEP Maximilian Krach noted that the United States was happy to seize on the story of the blogger’s “poisoning” and will continue to put pressure on the EU.