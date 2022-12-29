Genoa – “The works could jeopardize the Gaslini skyscraperas well as the other buildings facing the square”. This is one of the reasons for the sentence of the Liguria Regional Administrative Court which rejected the underground parking project in Piazza Dante as it had been approved by the Municipality of Genoa, in the services conference, in September 2019.

Administrative judges have upheld the Foundation’s appeal Gaslini, on the basis of the conclusions of the experts in charge of the verifications: “The definitive project is lacking, because the indispensable geotechnical model is totally unreliable”, leading to “the violation of the rules regarding the articulation of the planning levels, established since the framework law on public Works”. In 2019, the Gerolamo Gaslini Foundation had requested the annulment of the decision with which the Municipality of Genoa had positively concluded the services conference relating to the proposals for modification of the final project presented by Genova Piazza Dante Parking spa in project financing, concerning the construction of a ‘underground garage in Piazza Dante, with pedestrianisation, furnishing and greenery of the same square.

The disputed work consists of the project of a multi-storey underground car park in the heart of the center of Genoa, under Piazza Dante, distributed over six levels, in an area between Porta Soprana, the Cloister of Sant’Andrea, the Casa di Colombo, the Gaslini building, the Martini skyscraper and the Bar Grattacielo; there is also the underground infrastructure called Galleria delle Casacce. The project envisaged an excavation 20 meters deep below ground level, to be carried out in successive stages using various support structures. Most of the layer subject to excavation (from -5 meters to -20 meters) is formed by the so-called Ortovero clays, made up of silty-clayey soil and limestone.

The experts who verified the project on behalf of the Tar raised many criticisms on how the resistance and deformability characteristics of this material have been tested during the design phase. “The verifier judged it impossible to “exclude that there may be risks for the static and structural safety of the Gaslini skyscraper”, the measures proposed by Genova Piazza Dante Parking spa being insufficient, i.e. the monitoring plan prepared in February 2019 and the precautions constructive during the execution of the work”, explains the Tar in the reasons for the sentence.